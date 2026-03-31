זירת פגיעה במרכז זירת הנפילה בפתח תקווה

A missile with a cluster warhead was fired this morning (Tuesday) from Iran toward central Israel, triggering a series of alarms and multiple impacts across several major cities.

Reports of impacts and shrapnel damage came from Bnei Brak, Petah Tikva, Tel Aviv, and Givat Shmuel.

At several locations, fires broke out as a result of the impacts. In Petah Tikva, Givat Shmuel, and Bnei Brak, multiple vehicles caught fire, and firefighting and rescue teams are working at the scenes to control the flames and prevent spread to nearby residential buildings.

Magen David Adom reported that, as of now, six people have been treated for light injuries caused by the missile strikes. In Bnei Brak, a mother and her two sons were lightly injured by shrapnel. At another location, a woman was treated for minor injuries from flying glass shards.

The police are urging the public to avoid approaching the impact sites and allow rescue teams and bomb squads to carry out their work.

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: איחוד הצלה

credit: איחוד הצלה

credit: איחוד הצלה