Soldiers from the Kfir Brigade's Netzach Yehuda Battalion on Thursday morning completed their beret march in an emotional ceremony attended by their families.

During the march, soldiers carried flags bearing the names of battalion members who fell in the recent war. One soldier shared that the decision to dedicate the march to their memory stemmed from a deep sense of responsibility to carry on their legacy.

“We are continuing what they began,” said Eli, a 19-year-old soldier from Jerusalem. “With every step, I felt a sense of mission and immense pride born from knowing that I’m part of a unit with values, tradition, and soldiers who gave their lives for the people of Israel.”

Among the proud parents at the ceremony was the family of a Jerusalem-based soldier who arrived early in the morning to greet their son at the march’s conclusion.

His father shared emotionally: “This is a moment you never forget. Seeing your son finish such a journey fills you with tremendous pride. We all came to embrace him and tell him how proud we are of him.”

The Netzach Yehuda Foundation commented: “These fighters carry with them the responsibility to prove that it is possible to combine Torah and military service. Their journey doesn’t end here - it marks the beginning of a path of service where they will defend the State of Israel while preserving the values instilled in them at home.”