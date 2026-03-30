Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu responded to increased ground presence in Lebanon as a key part of Israel's ability to defend communities along the current Israel-Lebanon border.

Addressing soldiers who turn to him for a blessing before entering the area, Rabbi Eliyahu presented a firm approach of remaining in the territory rather than withdrawing, linking his message to the words of the prophets and a vision of expanding the borders of the land.

In his daily lesson, Rabbi Eliyahu said: "In recent days, many soldiers have come to me, young men who told me they are about to enter Lebanon and asked for a blessing. So we want to bless them - all of us, the entire people of Israel - all of the soldiers, that G-d will protect them and that they will carry out their mission in Lebanon. The prophet prophesies that Lebanon must be turned into a plain. All of this is due to their great arrogance, for they raised their hand against the One Who spoke and created the world. They thought themselves wiser than Him."

According to him, "This is a prophecy of Ezekiel, and now the soldiers are going to carry it out. Unlike previous times when we entered Lebanon in order to leave, this time we are coming in order to stay. 'You shall inherit it and dwell in it.' May it be G-d’s will that we truly merit, that we merit to expand the borders of our land to where they are meant to be."

The "Uri Tzafon" movement to settle the area near the Israel-Lebanon border welcomed Rabbi Eliyahu's remarks and reinforced the message, stating: "Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu’s words express a clear and faith-based voice that understands the security reality requires a deep shift in approach. No more temporary operations, but a long-term presence on the ground. The time has come to renew Jewish settlement in southern Lebanon. We call on the government to adopt this approach and act decisively to realize this vision."