נתניהו בהצהרה בגבול הצפון עומר מירון/ לע״מ, סאונד: יחזקאל קנדיל/ לע״מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situational assessment on Sunday at the IDF Northern Command with Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and division commanders.

In remarks after the meeting, the Prime Minister said Israel is currently engaged in a "multi-arena campaign," adding that Israeli forces are "striking with immense force against Iran and its proxies."

"We are achieving great accomplishments, achievements that are creating visible cracks in the terrorist regime in Tehran," he said.

Netanyahu asserted that Israel’s adversaries have been significantly weakened. "Iran is not the same Iran, Hezbollah is not the same Hezbollah, and Hamas is not the same Hamas," he said, adding that "these are no longer terrorist armies that threaten our existence; these are battered enemies fighting for their own survival."

He stressed that Israel has shifted its operational posture. "Instead of them surprising us, we are surprising them. We are the ones taking action, we are the ones attacking, we are the ones taking the initiative, and we are deep within their territory," Netanyahu said.

According to Netanyahu, Israel has also redefined its security doctrine, establishing multiple security zones beyond its borders.

"We initiate, we attack, and we have created three security zones deep within enemy territory," he said.

Detailing these zones, Netanyahu said they extend "in Syria: From the Hermon ridge to the Yarmouk," "in Gaza: In more than half of the Gaza Strip's territory," and "in Lebanon," where he has "instructed to further expand the existing security zone."

The expansion in Lebanon, he said, is intended "to finally thwart the threat of invasion and to push the anti-tank missile fire away from our border."

Referring to Hezbollah, Netanyahu said its former leader had built a large force intended to destroy Israel. "Nasrallah created a massive force here. He believed that with this force, he would destroy us," Netanyahu stated.

"We eliminated Nasrallah. We eliminated thousands of Hezbollah terrorists, and above all, we eliminated the immense threat of 150,000 missiles and rockets that were intended to destroy the cities of Israel," he added.

At the same time, Netanyahu acknowledged that Hezbollah retains some capabilities. "However, Hezbollah still has a residual capability to launch rockets at us," he said, noting that discussions were held on "the ways to remove this threat as well."

"Dear citizens of Israel, I obviously cannot share these discussions with you, but I can tell you that we are determined to fundamentally change the situation in the north," he added.

Addressing residents of northern Israel, Netanyahu said he is "aware of your great hardship" and noted that he has instructed government ministries "to assist you very generously."

"I ask of you, as I ask of all of you, citizens of Israel: Continued patience, continued steadfastness," he said.

Netanyahu also expressed condolences to bereaved families and praised Israeli forces. "I send from here, on your behalf, condolences to the families of our heroes who fell in the campaign for our existence," he said.

"I want to express my appreciation, and that of the entire nation, to the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces, and especially to the reservists and their families, who have stood at the front and the home front for over two years," he added.

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu said: "We are determined, we are fighting, and with G-d's help, we are winning."