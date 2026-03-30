IDF troops foiled two attempted terror attacks in Judea and Samaria early Monday morning.

In the first incident, IDF soldiers operating in the area of Dura, near Hebron, identified a terrorist armed with a knife running toward the soldiers.

Shortly after the identification, the soldiers opened fire on the terrorist and eliminated him.

Palestinian Arab footage of the attempted attack in Dura:



In the second incident, during an operational activity of IDF soldiers in the area of Al-Ram in the Binyamin region, the soldiers opened fire at a terrorist who accelerated toward them with his vehicle, posing a threat to them. The terrorist was neutralized.

No IDF injuries were reported in either incident.

Last week, approximately 80 wanted terror suspects were arrested in Judea and Samaria, including senior terrorists involved in planning terror attacks, bomb manufacturers, and individuals suspected of participating in shooting attacks.

In addition, 40 inciters were arrested for inciting violence and encouraging attacks against security forces and civilians. The detainees also include suspects involved in rock-throwing and throwing firebombs at major roads.

The forces located and seized over 100 drones. The defense establishment has noted a significant rise over the past year in terror organizations’ attempts to use drones for intelligence gathering on IDF forces and even to convert them into explosive drones, as seen in other arenas.