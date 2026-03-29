The Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF Intelligence, targeted more than 250 infrastructure sites of the Iranian terrorist regime across various areas in Iran, as well as Hezbollah infrastructure sites throughout Lebanon.

Over the weekend, in Iran, the IDF struck over 100 Iranian terrorist regime targets, including: ballistic missiles production sites, ready-to-launch missiles, aerial defense systems, UAVS, and missile storage facilities.

IDF strikes in Iran IDF spokesperson

Over the past weekend, in Lebanon, more than 170 Hezbollah targets were struck.

Since the start of the targeted operations in Lebanon, the IDF has eliminated over 800 terrorists from the Hezbollah terrorist organization, from the air, sea, and on the ground.

Simultaneously, four IDF divisions are operating in southern Lebanon to deepen the targeted ground activity and eliminate terrorists.

IDF strikes in Lebanon IDF spokesperson

IDF soldiers of the 36th Division located numerous weapons and eliminated dozens of Hezbollah terrorists. Golani Brigade combat forces dismantled more than 100 terrorist infrastructure sites. In addition, the soldiers located and dismantled more than 10 operational shafts.

On Saturday, forces of the 7th brigade located a weapons cache containing RPG missiles, mines, machine guns, and more.

Weapons cache located in southern Lebanon IDF spokesperson

Over the weekend, soldiers of the 91st Division identified an armed terrorist in their area of operations. In a rapid targeting cycle, the soldiers fired shells and eliminated the terrorist.

As part of the 162nd Division’s activities, identified multiple terrorist cells equipped with launch positions and prepared to fire rockets toward Israeli territory. Minutes later, the Israeli Air Force identified and eliminated a terrorist who opened fire on IDF soldiers.

Soldiers of the 146th Division eliminated four terrorists who had launched rockets toward our forces.

Following the strikes, the IDF stressed that it will "continue to deepen its operations against the Iranian terrorist regime and the Hezbollah terrorist organization simultaneously, in order to remove threats against the civilians of the State of Israel."