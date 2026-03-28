A six-year-old boy was seriously burned during a shared Shabbat (Sabbath) meal held at a synagogue in Beitar Illit after falling into a pot of boiling soup.

United Hatzalah teams treated the child at the scene, and he was later evacuated to a hospital in moderate condition.

According to Yoni Meller, a United Hatzalah Shabbat volunteer, the incident occurred on the city's Hamagid Mimezritch Street. He recounted: “We were told that the child fell into a pot of boiling soup during the synagogue meal, and as a result suffered burns on most of his body," Meller said.

“With the assistance of additional medics, we provided him with medical treatment at the scene, after which he was evacuated to the hospital in moderate condition," he added.

Following the incident, United Hatzalah called on the public to follow safety precautions, including preventing infants and young children from entering kitchens or staying near cooking pots, in order to avoid severe burns and unnecessary tragedies.