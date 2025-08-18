Beitar Illit Mayor Meir Rubinstein on Sunday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resolve the ongoing dispute over the draft of haredim.

During a meeting of Judea and Samaria municipal leaders with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Rubinstein quoted King David's call to "depart from evil and do good (Psalms 34:15)."

He added, "Turning away from evil - you have already done and continue to do, with great success, against Hezbollah in the north and against Iran. Now the time has come for 'do good,'" Rubinstein told Netanyahu.

According to Rubinstein, "This means applying sovereignty, which will aid in the development and expansion of the Holy Land - and also resolving the crisis with the haredi public by recognizing the importance of Torah study and Torah learners, and putting an end to the Draft Law saga."

Rubinstein also quoted Psalms 37:3, which states, "Trust in the Lord and do good; dwell in the land and be nourished by faith."

He said, "'Dwell in the land' - apply sovereignty over all of the Land of Israel. 'Be nourished by faith' - in regard to the value of Torah study."

Concluding his statements, Rubinstein wished Netanyahu strength "in standing firm against the 'anyone but Netanyahu' parties, who are a minority in the nation and act equally against the haredi public and against Jewish settlers in Israel."

Rubinstein also invited Netanyahu to the dedication of Beitar's Givah C neighborhood, noting that Netanyahu had previously attended its cornerstone-laying event. Netanyahu accepted the invitation graciously.