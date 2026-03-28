On Friday night, approximately 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, acting on IDF intelligence, completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure sites of the Iranian terrorist regime across Tehran.

As part of the strikes, the IDF struck the headquarters of the Iranian terrorist regime's Marine Industries Organization. This headquarters is responsible for the research, development, and production of a wide range of naval weaponry, including surface and sub-surface vessels, manned and unmanned equipment, as well as engines and weapons.

In parallel, the IDF struck numerous sites used for the production and development of various weapons systems and air defense systems, with the aim of preserving the Israeli Air Force’s aerial superiority in Iranian airspace.

"The strike on the headquarters further deepens the damage to the Iranian terror regime’s naval capabilities, with a particular impact on its ability to produce advanced maritime weapons," the IDF stressed.

"The completed strikes are part of a broader phase aimed at deepening the damage to the core systems and foundations of the Iranian terrorist regime."