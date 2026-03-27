As part of the targeted ground operation by the Givati Brigade combat team to expand the security zone in southern Lebanon, Shayetet 13 forces carried out a focused raid following intelligence about the presence of weapons in a school in the village of al-Khiyam in southern Lebanon, alongside the unit’s activities across various land and sea arenas.

Inside the school, hundreds of weapons were found, including anti-tank rockets, mortar shells, grenades, launchers, small arms, mines, explosive blocks, and mine mechanisms.

All of this was discovered alongside markings of the UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency.

The IDF notes that systematically, the terrorist organization Hezbollah embeds terror infrastructure within civilian areas, thereby continuing to endanger the people of Lebanon. The presence of weapons in the al-Khiyam school represents another example of the deliberate use of the civilian population to advance Hezbollah’s terror objectives.