The Hezbollah terrorist organization launched several rockets and explosive drones on Monday toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, during these incidents, two explosive drones hit unmanned engineering vehicles. No IDF injuries were reported, and the vehicles were damaged.

The IDF also reported that soldiers of the 146th Division identified two Hezbollah terrorists on Sunday entering a structure near IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon.

The terrorists used the structure to advance attacks against IDF soldiers operating in the area.

תיעוד: תקיפות של צה"ל נגד יעדי חיזבאללה בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force, guided by the ground soldiers, struck the terrorists in the structure in order to remove the threat.

Furthermore, the IDF struck infrastructure sites and a weapons storage facility used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and several additional terrorists who posed a threat to IDF soldiers.