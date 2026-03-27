תא"ל במיל' יאיר וולנסקי נשנק מדמעות מתוך השידור

Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Volansky, a defense establishment comptroller, attended the funeral today (Friday) of his son at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl.

Aviaad was killed yesterday in combat in southern Lebanon as a result of an anti-tank missile fired at the unit in which he was operating.

During the burial ceremony, the grieving father stepped forward to recite the Kaddish prayer in memory of his son but broke down in tears in front of hundreds of mourners who had come to pay their final respects to the fallen soldier.

Aviad served as a combat soldier in Battalion 77 of the 7th Brigade. He was killed by anti-tank fire launched by militants from Hezbollah during operations aimed at removing terrorist threats from northern Israeli communities.