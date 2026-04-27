Multiple Israeli networks published election surveys on Monday evening, the first since former Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid announced that they would run together in the next elections under the name "Together."

Channel 13's poll shows a tie between Likud and Together, with 26 seats each. They are followed by Gadi Eisenkot's "Yashar!" party, with 12 seats, Otzma Yehudit and Shas with 10 each, and Yair Golan's Democrats with eight.

United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would receive seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu and Hadash-Ta'al six apiece, United Arab List (Ra'am) five, and the Religious Zionists four. Blue and White, Balad, and the Reservists Party would not pass the electoral threshold.

According to the poll, if Gadi Eisenkot joined the Bennett-Lapid alliance, the joint list would win 38 seats, with the Likud trailing behind with 24. Shas would remain with 10 seats, Otzma Yehudit nine, Democrats nine, UTJ seven, the Religious Zionists would leap to six, Yisrael Beytenu six, Hadash-Ta'al six, and Ra'am five.

According to a poll by i24NEWS, the Likud would win 33 seats (+1 seat since its previous poll) and Together would win 24. Shas would receive 11 seats (+1), Democrats nine (-1), Yashar! eight (-6), UTJ eight (-1), United Arab List seven (no change), Yisrael Beytenu six (-4), Otzma Yehudit six (-3), Religious Zionists four (no change), and Hadash-Ta'al four (no change). Blue and White, Balad, and the Reservists would not pass the threshold.

According to this poll, a merger between Together and "Yashar!" would win 30 seats, but would ultimately not change the distribution between the blocs.

The Kan News poll found that the Likud would win 27 seats (+2 since the previous poll), Together 24, Yashar! 15 (+1), the Democrats 11 (no change), Otzma Yehudit nine (-1), Shas nine (no change), Yisrael Beytenu eight (-1), UTJ seven (no change), and Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am five each (no change).

According to the data, before the merger, Bennett's party would have received 19 seats, and Yesh Atid would have received six, a total of 25, meaning that the merger lost the parties one seat.

The Kan poll also found that Blue and White, Religious Zionists, Balad, and Reservists would remain outside the electoral threshold. If the Arab parties were to merge, they would win 13 seats, the Likud would keep its 27, and Together and the Democrats would lose one each.

Channel 12's poll is led by Together with 26 seats, followed by Likud with 25 and Eisenkot with 15. The Democrats would win 10 seats, Shas nine, Yisrael Beytenu nine, Otzma Yehudit nine, UTJ seven, Hadash-Ta'al five, and Ra'am five as well.

On the outside looking in: Religious Zionists with 2.9% of the vote, Reservists with 1.9%, Blue and White with 1.9%, and Balad with 1.8%.

The poll also found that a hypothetical party led by Yuli Edelstein, Moshe Kahlon, and Gilad Erdan would win five seats, drawing three from the anti-Netanyahu camp and two from the current coalition bloc.