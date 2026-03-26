Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, said that the EU is engaged in efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the military campaign against Iran.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, Kallas stated that the EU is determined to reach a diplomatic solution that would remove the threats posed by Iran, including those directed at Israel.

She noted that EU representatives are holding talks with regional partners to support ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the war. As part of these efforts, a meeting is expected with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Kallas also said that Pakistan and Egypt are working to find a political solution as well. However, she emphasized that the situation remains complex due to the significant gaps between the positions of the United States and Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran has rejected a 15-point proposal presented by the United States to end the war. In its official response, Tehran outlined several conditions: compensation payments to Iran, guarantees that the war will not recur, a cessation of fighting on all fronts-including in Lebanon-and recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.