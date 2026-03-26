Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney sparked outrage on social media after posting an Instagram story overnight (Thursday) showing a video call with her younger brother, Trent.

Trent, who serves in the United States Air Force, was recently deployed overseas amid the war involving Iran.

The 28-year-old actress intended to express patriotism, writing alongside the image: “Receiving calls from my bro always make me happy when he’s deployed. Thinking of all our boys and girls overseas and sending my love! Thank you for your service :)."

However, the personal gesture was met with a wave of disturbing hate, apparently linked to her recent relationship with Jewish-American producer Scooter Braun (44).

Among the widely circulated responses were harsh and antisemitic comments, including: “She’s dating a Jew-non-Jews will die for him," wrote one user.

Others added: “Her brother is going to die for Israel," “I can’t wait for him to be taken captive," and “He’ll be dead in two weeks for the Jews," accompanied by vomiting emojis.

According to a report in the New York Post, Trent has served in an Air Force munitions squadron since 2020 and was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant in August 2025.