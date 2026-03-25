IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee on Wednesday revealed captured internal Hamas documents that were found during the war in Gaza.

The documents shed light on the strategic collaboration between Hamas and Hezbollah, with Iranian direction and guidance, to turn Lebanon into an active front against Israel.

According to the documents, high-level coordination meetings were held between senior Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists, in the presence of Saeed Izadi, who was the commander of the Palestine Corps of the IRGC's Quds Force.

During one meeting, it was decided to create a joint project under which Hezbollah granted Hamas a "green light" to establish itself militarily at various points in Lebanon.

Hezbollah agreed to assist in storing weapons and transporting equipment to Hamas's areas, along with monetary assistance to fund the Hamas militant arm's operations on Lebanese soil.

Additionally, Hezbollah granted Hamas permission to purchase advanced weaponry and to develop an independent missile program and artillery system, and agreed to the transfer of seasoned Hamas commanders from Gaza to Lebanon to train and command over the new infrastructure.

The documents expose the cynicism with which the terror organizations operate. Senior Hamas terrorists describe in the documents the project's "opportunities," including the creation of another front against Israel and obtaining de facto control of certain areas of Lebanon.