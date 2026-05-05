Extensive search efforts are underway in Japan for Tebel Shabtai, a 22-year-old Israeli woman from central Israel, who has been missing since Friday.

According to local media reports, Shabtai told her mother that she was going to climb a mountain in the area of the town of Higashikawa. Since then, all contact with her has been lost, and no sign of life has been received.

Local police were notified of her disappearance and began conducting searches in the mountainous region. Japanese authorities have defined the operation as involving a real concern that she may have encountered difficulties in the area’s challenging terrain.

According to information reported in Japanese media, Shabtai was captured on a security camera shortly before beginning her ascent of the mountain.

Despite this footage, search teams currently have no leads regarding her exact location or condition since she was last seen.

Alongside the official efforts, Shabtai’s friends are actively working to help locate her. They have distributed posters with her photo and personal details on social media and in various locations, appealing to the public for urgent assistance and any information that could help find her.