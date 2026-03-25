MK Avichay Buaron (Likud) attacked the left-wing parties during a speech in the Knesset plenum and warned of the serious security consequences of failing to strengthen Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria.

“If there is no settlement in Judea and Samaria, the next October 7th will take place in the center of the country," he said. He added that residents of the area face daily threats to their lives.

Buaron noted that “just this week, the Regavim organization published a report revealing that the Palestinian Authority has trained 60,000 fighters for invasion and attack." He noted that the residents of Judea and Samaria “stand there day and night, hour by hour, courageously facing every challenge and danger."

He emphasized that building Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria is a central component of Israel’s national security and claimed that “a strong Jewish presence in the Gaza Strip would have prevented the October 7 massacre." Buaron argued that the residents of Judea and Samaria are physically preventing similar scenarios from reaching central Israel.

He later referred to the legislation being advanced in the Knesset, saying, “Yesterday we passed the first reading of the tax benefits law for residents of Judea and Samaria in the plenum, despite the shouting from the left." He described the move as one of broad national importance.

According to Buaron, the law is expected to grant tax benefits of 7%-12% to residents of Judea and Samaria. He added that the goal is to encourage young couples to move to the area and strengthen Jewish settlement there.

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