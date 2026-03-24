מהזירה בבני ברק זק"א

Seven people were injured this evening (Tuesday) as a result of a direct hit by a missile or interception fragment in a residential building in the city of Bnei Brak.

The impact occurred during the barrage launched from Iran towards the center of the country and caused heavy damage to a residential building in the area.

MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment to seven victims at the scene: a 23-year-old man who was moderately injured from shrapnel, an 80-year-old woman, a baby, and four others who were slightly injured from glass fragments and the impact. The injured were evacuated to the hospital for further treatment while conscious.

Fire and rescue forces are working at the scene to rule out the possibility of additional people trapped under the rubble.

MDA Senior EMT Lipa Hirsch said: “We received a report of a missile strike and arrived at the scene with large numbers of ambulances, mobile intensive care units, and rapid response medicycles. We saw destruction on the upper floor and began searching the upper levels. A 7-year-old boy was fully conscious. I immediately understood that he needed to be evacuated quickly from the building, so I lifted him and got him out fast. We are continuing to search and ensure there are no casualties or people who need assistance."

In parallel with the scene in Bnei Brak, damage to property and buildings was also reported in the city of Petah Tikva following shrapnel or interceptions falling in the city area. Police forces and saboteurs are scanning the various scenes to neutralize interceptor remnants and ensure the safety of residents.

MDA EMT Menachem Chai Singer said: “An approximately 80-year-old woman was inside the home, conscious and suffering from minor injuries. The building was hit and sustained significant damage, and we understood that at the time of the impact she was not in a shelter, and miraculously, she was only lightly injured. We carried her down from the apartment to the street fully conscious, and she was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Another woman, approximately 35 years old, who was with her in the apartment, was not injured and did not require medical treatment."

MDA EMT Shay Becher, who treated a moderately injured patient, said: “When I arrived on the street along with additional MDA teams, we began searching the nearby buildings that had sustained damage. A 23-year-old man was walking on the street, and came towards us. He told us he had been inside his home during the siren, didn’t have time to reach a shelter, and was injured by shrapnel. I brought him into the ambulance while providing medical treatment, including stopping bleeding and bandaging. He was moderately injured, and I evacuated him urgently to the hospital in stable condition."