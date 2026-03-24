A ballistic missile launched from Iran fell earlier today near Beirut, Lebanon, causing damage. According to reports, parts of the missile scattered across the area after it broke apart in midair.

The Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar reported that, according to an initial Lebanese security assessment, the missile was aimed either at the United States Embassy in the Awkar area or at the Hamat base in Mount Lebanon.

At the same time, a senior U.S. official said the U.S. military assesses that the missile was not intended for Lebanon, but for another country. According to him, “most likely Cyprus," but the missile broke apart over Lebanon and its fragments fell near Beirut.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated: “Following an examination and based on the data available to the IDF, alongside launches carried out toward the State of Israel earlier today, a ballistic missile launched by the Iranian terrorist regime fell in Beirut."

Earlier, a doctor from the Bedouin community was seriously injured, and his wife and two young children were lightly injured, by a missile fired from Iran.

The seriously injured man is a doctor at Soroka Hospital who had returned home from a long shift and went to rest.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams that were called to the scene treated the injured and evacuated them to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva. Sirens were activated throughout the Negev and the Gaza envelope.