See Erfan Fard's interview on CBS here.

Tehran is not seeking peace; it is buying time-and time, for this regime, is survival.

The current ceasefire is not a breakthrough. It is a calculated pause, designed to preserve the Islamic Republic’s most valuable assets: its network of proxy forces, its leverage against Israel, and its internal architecture of repression. Within the regime’s strategic doctrine, these are not bargaining chips. They are pillars of endurance. In moments of pressure, they are shielded-not surrendered.

The recent war has revealed more than battlefield realities; it has exposed a shifting regional order. U.S.-aligned Gulf states are quietly reaching a conclusion once considered unthinkable: that the Iranian threat cannot be indefinitely managed from Washington and will ultimately have to be confronted within the region itself.

Tehran operates within a different strategic horizon. It is not simply a state actor, but part of a broader axis shaped by Moscow and Beijing, and its long-term objectives remain unchanged. War has not redirected the regime’s course. It has clarified it.

Despite speculation, there has been no meaningful transformation inside the system. The visible institutions of governance remain intact, but they do not define power. Real authority continues to reside within a hardened nexus of clerical leadership and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Even under pressure, the regime has not fractured. It has adjusted, absorbed shock, and reconfigured itself for continuity.

The IRGC remains the regime’s central instrument-military, intelligence, economic, and ideological-capable of sustaining control even in degraded conditions. Yet beneath this surface resilience lies an unresolved question: who ultimately commands, and for how long can competing factions coexist before conflict turns inward?

The war has also underscored a deeper structural truth: for the Islamic Republic, conflict is not an aberration-it is a governing principle. War justifies repression. It silences dissent. It manufactures unity where legitimacy no longer exists. Even after significant losses, the regime retains what it needs most: the capacity to instill fear at home and project instability abroad. For a system built not on consent but on coercion, this is enough to persist.

And yet, the decisive front is not external. It is internal.

Iranian society has moved beyond the ideological foundations of the Islamic Republic. Decades of unrest, culminating in the violence of early 2026, have exposed a widening and irreversible gap between state and society. The regime may still control the streets, but it no longer commands belief. What is emerging is not simply opposition, but an alternative imagination of Iran’s future-one that includes transition, national choice, and the possibility of a post-regime order defined by the will of the people rather than the dictates of ideology.

Iranians for regime change Erfan Fard

The critical shift is this: the permanence of the regime is no longer assumed.

Expatriate Iranian protests Erfan Fard

Against this backdrop, Western strategy appears increasingly misaligned with reality. Pressure has been applied, but without a coherent political endgame. Tactical successes have not translated into strategic clarity. The reliance on unpredictability as a tool of coercion has produced volatility, not leverage. Without a defined objective-whether containment, transformation, or replacement-policy drifts, and time begins to favor the very system it seeks to constrain. The assumption that Tehran can be negotiated into moderation reflects a persistent misunderstanding: the regime negotiates to survive, not to change.

At the same time, Tehran has moved swiftly to dominate the narrative space. Through state media and international networks, it projects resilience and claims victory. But these narratives are increasingly detached from reality. Inside Iran, lived experience contradicts official messaging. Outside, exaggerated claims of success erode credibility. Still, in a prolonged confrontation, perception remains a battleground-and Tehran continues to fight on it.

The ceasefire, as it stands, is not a resolution. It is an interval.

It postpones escalation without addressing cause. It creates the illusion of stability while preserving the conditions for future conflict. For Tehran, this is sufficient. The regime does not seek decisive victory. It seeks continuity. It seeks to endure long enough for its adversaries to lose focus, lose cohesion, or lose will.

This is the regime’s most consistent strategy: outlast, outmaneuver, and outwait.

The Islamic Republic today is weakened, but not neutralized; isolated, but not contained; challenged, but still operational. Its fate will not be decided by a single strike, a single negotiation, or a single ceasefire. It will be determined by the convergence of three forces: internal fracture within the regime, sustained pressure from an increasingly disillusioned society, and the willingness of external actors to move beyond ambiguity toward a defined and enforceable strategy.

Until that convergence occurs, one reality remains unchanged:

A regime that survives on crisis will continue to manufacture it-

and a ceasefire built on illusion will remain exactly that: temporary, fragile, and deceptive.

Erfan Fard is a counterterrorism analyst and Middle East studies researcher based in Washington, with a particular focus on Iran, Islamic Terrorism, and ethnic conflicts in the region. His father, mother, and two brothers live in Iran. His latest book is The Black Shabbat , published in the US. You can follow him at erfanfard.com and on X @EQFARD or www.ErfanFard.com.