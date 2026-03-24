Amid sirens and barrages from Lebanon and Iran, the mayoral elections in Akko (Acre) are taking place today (Tuesday).

These are special elections being held following a Supreme Court ruling that annulled the results of the 2024 city elections, in which Amihai Ben Shoshan won amid suspicions of electoral bribery. He is now running against Ohev Segev.

The city has 46,544 eligible voters, and by 11:00 a.m., only 6.5% had cast their ballots. Voting will continue until 10:00 p.m., after which the counting of votes will begin.

During voting, sirens were sounded, and work at the polling stations was temporarily halted and resumed once the Home Front Command allowed residents to leave the protected areas.

Israel Ozen, Director General of the Ministry of the Interior, said: “Election day is a central expression of the democratic process in local authorities. I call on the residents of Akko to exercise their democratic right, go to the polls, and choose who will lead the city in the coming years and head its administration. It is important to vote in accordance with the Home Front Command’s instructions."