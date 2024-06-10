Sirens were sounded early Monday morning, at around 1:00 a.m., in Acre and in the Krayot (a cluster of four small cities and two neighborhoods in the Haifa Bay area).

Residents in the area reported hearing sounds of explosions. Interceptions were reported in Acre.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “A short while ago, interceptors were launched toward a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon. The incident has concluded.”

“Alerts were activated in the cities of Acre and Kiryat Bialik due to the danger of falling fragments from the interceptor,” it added.

A spokesperson for Magen David Adom said following the sirens, "At this stage no calls were received about explosions or injuries, except for a woman who was lightly injured on her way to shelter."

Earlier on Sunday, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated a terrorist cell that fired anti-aircraft missiles toward IDF fighter jets operating above Lebanon, in the area of Tyre.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stressed that no danger was posed to the fighter jets and no injuries were reported.

Earlier, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Chebaa.

Simultaneously, two additional military structures were struck in aerial strikes in the areas of Aitaroun and Markaba, as well as terrorist infrastructure in the area of Aitaroun and a Hezbollah launcher in the area of At Tiri which was used to fire into Israeli territory.

During the day, IDF troops identified terrorists entering a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon. Following the identification, IDF fighter jets carried out a strike on the military structure.