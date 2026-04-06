ההרס בגבעה הלילה ללא קרדיט

Sunday night was especially tense in Samaria: a large force of Border Police officers and Civil Administration personnel raided a new encampment recently erected near the community of Migdalim.

During the operation, which began in the middle of the night, the forces destroyed several structures and seized logistic equipment and personal items belonging to the residents.

The raid enraged the residents of the area and settlement activists who arrived at the scene to protest the eviction.

After the forces concluded the demolition and left the site, a serious security incident occurred. Hundreds of Palestinian Arabs from nearby villages, who noticed the forces' presence and the demolitions, began to gather and march toward the encampment.

According to residents, during the incident, incitement was heard from the nearby villages, with the muezzin encouraging the crowds. At one point, a real danger arose for the families in the area.

Intense clashes broke out at the scene, during which the Arab rioters threw rocks and launched fireworks toward the Jewish civilians and the security forces who remained to defend the area.

The residents claim that IDF forces in the area did not initially intervene, and only after a while did additional residents from the area arrive and assist in repelling the rioters.

IDF forces were forced to use riot dispersal measures to repel the Palestinian Arab crowd and prevent harm to human life.

In the villages, residents reportedly drew encouragement from a mob attack carried out the previous day by dozens of Arabs against a resident of a nearby community who was driving in the area, an incident which, according to residents, was met with complete inaction by the Israel Defense Forces.

At the same time, during the night, security forces operated at additional locations: structures were also demolished south of the city of Ariel, and at the Kochav Yehuda outpost east of Efrat, where a security vehicle was confiscated after the site had been rebuilt in recent days.