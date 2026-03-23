Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded for the first time to US President Donald Trump’s statement concerning the existence of negotiations to end the war.

“Earlier today, I spoke with our friend, President Trump. He believes there is an opportunity to leverage the tremendous achievements of the IDF and the US military in order to achieve the objectives of the war through an agreement that will preserve our vital interests," Netanyahu said.

He added, “At the same time, we continue to strike both in Iran and in Lebanon, dismantling the missile and nuclear program piece by piece, and continuing to deal severe blows to Hezbollah."

“Just a few days ago, we eliminated two more nuclear scientists, and more actions are forthcoming. We will safeguard our vital interests under all circumstances," the Prime Minister concluded.

Earlier on Monday, Trump announced on his Truth Social platform: "I AM PLEASE TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST."

"BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WITCH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!"