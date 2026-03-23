US President Donald Trump dismissed the denials from Iran's Foreign Ministry of his statement that the US and Iran had held "very good and productive" talks on ending the current conflict in recent days, remarking that Iran needed "better public relations people."

"We have had very, very strong talks. We'll see where they lead. We have major points of agreement," Trump told Fox News, saying that the talks were conducted by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. "They went, I would say, perfectly. I would say that if they carry through with that, it'll end that problem, that conflict."

He added: "We're dealing with the man who, I believe, is the most respected and the 'leader.' It's a little tough - we've wiped out everybody."

When asked if that 'leader' is the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Motjaba Khamenei, Trump replied: "No."

Trump stated that if the talks "go well," the war could end within a week. "Otherwise, we'll just keep bombing our little hearts out."

Earlier on Monday, Trump announced on his Truth Social platform: "I AM PLEASE TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST."

"BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WITCH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!"

The announcement appeared to backtrack on Trump's previous ultimatum on Saturday demanding that Iran open the Straight of Hormuz within 48 hours.