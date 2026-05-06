An Israeli official addressed the reports by Reuters that Israel was surprised by US President Donald Trump's change in position on negotiations with Iran.

"The Americans did not surprise us. Prime Minister Netanyahu is in constant contact with President Trump, and they have almost daily conversations. There is a direct connection between the Prime Minister's people and the President's people," the official said.

"It was made clear to us from the talks that President Trump stands by his red lines, chief among them the removal of the nuclear material. The Prime Minister instructed the IDF to be prepared for any scenario, including a return to combat if necessary," the source said.

Earlier, Axios reported that the US and Iran are nearing a one-page agreement to end the war.

The deal, Axios said, reportedly involves a mutual lifting of restrictions around transit in the Strait of Hormuz, the US lifting sanctions and releasing frozen Iranian funds, and Iran agreeing to a "moratorium" on nuclear enrichment. Some of the sections would be contingent on a final agreement being reached.

Following the Axios report, Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran, warning that "if they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before."

At the same time, Trump told the New York Post that it is "too soon" to talk about face-to-face negotiations with the Iranians and that he did not think that new talks in Pakistan are close at hand.