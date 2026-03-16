A large crowd of Arabs was filmed on Monday in the town of Tamun in Samaria, chanting calls for Iran to launch missiles.

The video was filmed at a funeral held in the village of Tamun for an Arab family who were killed by IDF forces after soldiers opened fire on a vehicle that threatened them.

“O Iranian, launch, launch! Send heavily-armed missiles," an inciting Arab figure is seen shouting in the video, with the crowd chanting after him.

Participants also chanted slogans praising the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad: “Revenge, revenge, O Saraya, O Qassam" (Saraya al-Quds - the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades - the military wing of Hamas).