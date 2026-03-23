Ahead of Thursday’s elections for the chief rabbi of Tel Aviv, Rabbi Dr. Doron Danino issued a sharp call for the public to protest against Mayor Ron Huldai.

Rabbi Danino insists that the position should go to a rabbi who has served in the IDF and carries reserve duties, like the Zionist candidates running in the race.

“To all Tel Aviv residents who demonstrate in favor of Haredi enlistment-I’m all for Haredi enlistment-on Thursday, elections will be held at Tel Aviv Municipality for the chief rabbi of the city. Let’s see you protesting against Ron Huldai," Rabbi Danino wrote.

According to him, the mayor intends, as part of a political “deal" with the Shas party, to appoint a Haredi city rabbi who has not served in the army.

He added that some of the worthy Zionist candidates are currently serving in the reserves and will not be able to participate on election day.

Rabbi Danino also criticized precedents in other cities, claiming that in Hod Hasharon and Kiryat Ono, Haredi rabbis were chosen due to similar political arrangements between mayors from the “Yesh Atid" party and Shas. “Why were Haredi rabbis chosen? Because the mayors-both from Yesh Atid-struck a deal with Shas," he said.

“This is hypocrisy in its purest form," Rabbi Danino concluded, urging city residents to ensure that the city’s rabbi reflects values of service and bearing the national burden.