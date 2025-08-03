Shai Glick, CEO of the Israeli human rights group B’Tsalmo, sent an urgent letter on Sunday morning to Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, calling for the immediate cancellation of a permit granted for a protest tent currently set up in Dizengoff Square. The tent operates under the banner “Stop the War, Stop the Hunger, Stop the Abandonment.”

According to Glick, the tent is being used to host lectures and activities critical of the State of Israel, and a mass fast is scheduled to take place there today in solidarity with Gaza residents. Glick alleges that the site functions as a “pro-Hamas propaganda tent,” spreading misinformation and accusations against Israel, particularly regarding humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

“The claims about widespread hunger are based on Hamas disinformation,” Glick stated. “In reality, Hamas is hoarding aid and supplies while the population suffers, and the responsibility for the humanitarian crisis lies squarely with them.”

In his appeal, Glick referenced a recently released video showing Israeli hostage Avitar David in captivity, appearing emaciated and forced to dig his own grave. “While IDF soldiers are risking their lives in Gaza and hostages are being held in brutal conditions, the Tel Aviv municipality is allowing an event that undermines national efforts and echoes the enemy’s narrative,” he wrote.

Glick also criticized Mayor Huldai for what he described as a double standard, recalling the city's previous decision to ban a one-time Yom Kippur prayer tent on grounds it conflicted with city values. “A prayer tent is deemed inappropriate, yet this ongoing protest that promotes the Hamas narrative is permitted?” he asked.

He urged both the Tel Aviv City Council and the public to intervene and demand that the event be shut down immediately.

“The continued presence of this protest tent in the heart of Tel Aviv is deeply offensive to IDF soldiers, rfeservists, and especially the families of hostages who are enduring real suffering,” Glick concluded.