An unusual and exceptional protest display was set up this morning (Friday) near the homes of former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak, retired Supreme Court Justice Uzi Fogelman, and Tel Aviv-Jaffa Mayor Ron Huldai.

Three cloth dolls with decapitated heads were placed on the ground, in puddles simulating blood, with signs bearing personal messages that pointed an accusatory finger at the individuals.

The messages referred to past rulings and statements regarding immigration policy and the handling of the migrant population.

Each sign carried a different inscription, with the sign near Barak's home reading: "You prided yourself on canceling the infiltration laws - we got decapitated heads." The sign near Fogelman's home read: "You wanted hobbies - we got decapitated heads." The sign near Huldai's home read: "You said a person is a person is a person - we got decapitated heads."

The display appeared in response to a gruesome murder case in South Tel Aviv, in which a migrant murdered another migrant by decapitating him. It was presented as a direct response to the security and social situation in the southern neighborhoods.

From the organization "The Front for the Liberation of South Tel Aviv," led by Sheffi Paz, it was stated: "When a resident of Kiryat Shalom can't take her dog for a walk in the park for fear that a migrant will jump on her with a machete; when a child in the Shapira neighborhood can't play in the playground for fear that migrant children will lynch him; and when an elderly person in the Hatikva neighborhood can't withdraw money from the ATM for fear of being attacked and robbed violently - we remember the arrogant Supreme Court justices, who cared about the matchmaking and hobbies of the infiltrators, and the cowardly mayor who fosters a slave ghetto in the southern neighborhoods."

"Their compassion is our disaster," Paz added. "Their embrace of border thieves is a spit in our faces. Their fake liberalism is the knife in our back. We know that the display won't move their closed minds, but we thought there was no reason why only we should enjoy the cultural wealth they forced on us."