Yavne police officers and Border Police units arrested nine illegal residents from Samaria who allegedly celebrated and cheered during sirens in the city over the past week.

The operation followed multiple reports to the police control center from residents of Yavne.

According to the complaints, each time a siren sounded and residents rushed to protected areas, sounds of cheering, dancing, and overt celebration could be heard from nearby construction sites, despite the ongoing rocket fire.

Acting on this information, police forces from the Shfela region, together with the Border Police’s settlements unit, raided two construction sites on the street. The nine suspects were found residing in Israel without legal permits. They were arrested and taken in for questioning at the police station.

The police stressed that enforcement will continue firmly, targeting both illegal residency and “anyone who disrupts public order or expresses support for enemy actions during wartime." Authorities emphasized that they will persist in “acting decisively to ensure public safety."