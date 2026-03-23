A large fragment of a missile launched late Sunday night as part of an Iranian attack fell in the yard of an elementary school in the community of Peduel in Samaria.

The fragment, discovered by security forces and local officials, caused minor damage in the schoolyard, but fortunately no one was injured.

However, even if it had occurred during the day, students would not have been present at the school due to the security establishment’s decision to cancel classes nationwide following the Saturday night missile strikes in Arad and Dimona.

Engineering and police teams arrived at the scene to ensure that no explosive materials or additional dangers remained in the school grounds.

A police statement urged: “We call on the public to follow instructions, avoid arriving at missile impact sites and areas of destruction, not to touch any weapons or munitions, and allow police and rescue forces to carry out their work and save lives."