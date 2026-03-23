A fierce backlash has erupted over a controversial art exhibition in Margate, with critics accusing it of promoting blatant antisemitism under the guise of political expression.

The exhibition, Drawings Against Genocide, has been reported to police after visitors alleged it features deeply offensive depictions of Jews, including imagery echoing classic antisemitic tropes and even Nazi symbolism. Central to the outrage is the repeated use of the Star of David to mark figures portrayed as sinister or violent, alongside claims of a shadowy “Jewish lobby" - motifs widely recognized as antisemitic.

Writer Zoe Strimpel told the Daily Mail of a disturbing confrontation during her visit, saying she was verbally attacked and “hounded out" after raising concerns about the imagery. According to her account, the artist dismissed her objections and escalated the exchange, while others in the room jeered and pressured her to leave. The incident, she said, left her shaken and fearful.

Public figures, including Tracy-Ann Oberman and Michael Gove, condemned the exhibition as “disgusting" and “truly terrible." Critics argue the display crosses a dangerous line, reviving historic antisemitic narratives that dehumanize Jews - at a time when such hatred is already on the rise globally.

The controversy has intensified scrutiny over how antisemitism is defined - and tolerated - in cultural spaces.