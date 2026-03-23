MK Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu) visited the site of the Iranian missile strike in the city of Arad on Sunday and, at the conclusion of his visit, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the situation on the ground.

“I came here to strengthen the residents of the city. There are injuries from all segments of the population. What we saw here was simply a miracle. Had the missile struck inside a home, we would now be dealing with a large number of fatalities, and the entire story would have been completely different," Sova said.

Regarding the ongoing military campaign, he stated that his party is giving unequivocal backing to the government and the defense establishment.

“Unequivocally. We are supporting the government and backing the IDF," he emphasized, adding that two central objectives must be achieved: “First and foremost, disarming Hezbollah of its weapons, and second - the downfall of the Iranian regime."

Watch the Hebrew video:

