פגיעה ישירה ברכב נוסע ליד הבימה מצלמת אבטחה

Footage released from Tel Aviv captures a particularly dramatic moment of a strike occurring just meters from a moving vehicle near Habima Square.

In the video, the car is seen in motion before stopping at a crosswalk-when an impact occurs just centimeters away from it.

At the same time, several impact sites were reported across Tel Aviv and central Israel following the latest launch from Iran. Emergency teams operated at multiple scenes, providing medical treatment to the injured.

Paramedics and EMTs from Magen David Adom evacuated 15 injured people to Beilinson Hospital and Ichilov Hospital. Among them was a 53-year-old man in serious condition suffering from blast injuries, three others in moderate condition, and the rest with light injuries.

In addition to the main impact site, police and bomb disposal units are operating at several other locations in central Israel where shrapnel and interceptor fragments were found, causing damage.

MDA emergency medic Yitzhak Reichman said: “We arrived at a man in his 40s who was injured by missile shrapnel. He had injuries to his leg and back and was frightened. We provided medical treatment including bandaging and stopping bleeding, and we are continuing to scan the areas to ensure there are no additional casualties. When a siren sounds, it is important to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command and enter a protected space-it saves lives."