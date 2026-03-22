Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the scene of a recent missile strike in Arad, where he accused Iran of escalating attacks against civilians and warned that the threat now extends far beyond Israel.

Speaking at the impact site, Netanyahu said the past 48 hours had demonstrated that Iran poses a danger to the entire world. He noted that a missile had struck a civilian area, describing it as an intentional attempt to cause mass casualties. Although no one was killed, he emphasized that this was due to chance rather than restraint.

The prime minister also pointed to additional incidents, including strikes near religious sites in Jerusalem and a long-range missile launch that he said showed Iran’s growing reach, saying that these actions highlight Iran’s capability to threaten regions well beyond the Middle East.

“Iran is putting everyone in its sights," Netanyahu said, adding that its actions against international shipping routes further demonstrate an effort to destabilize global security and exert pressure on the international community.

He stressed that Israel, alongside the United States under Donald Trump, is working to confront what he described as a “terrorist regime," and called on other world leaders to take a more active role.

Addressing Israel’s response to the attack, Netanyahu said the military is acting “with great force," but is targeting Iranian leadership and infrastructure rather than civilians. He specified that operations are focused on the regime, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as its leadership, installations, and economic assets.

Netanyahu outlined two primary objectives for the ongoing campaign: dismantling Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, and creating conditions that could enable the Iranian people to challenge their government.

When asked about potential coordination with the United States in future strikes, particularly following remarks by Trump about possible action if maritime routes remain blocked, Netanyahu declined to provide details but said the two countries are working closely together.

“We act together, and as much as possible, we do so discreetly," he said.