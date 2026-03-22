תיעוד מפעילות צה"ל בלבנון: חוסלו עשרה מחבלים והושמדו תשתיות טרור צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF's 36th Division is continuing targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon, focusing on dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the region.

In the past 24 hours, troops have carried out raids on several military sites used by the organization, uncovering a range of weapons, including rockets, firearms, and ammunition intended for attacks.

During operations in the area, soldiers from the 7th Brigade identified and eliminated more than ten terrorists who posed an immediate threat.

At the same time, a combat team from the Golani Brigade located a building serving as a central meeting point for Hezbollah forces. The site, along with its contents, was destroyed, preventing planned attacks against northern Israel.