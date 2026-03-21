Iran on Saturday issued an unusual evacuation warning to residents of Doha, Qatar, calling on them to leave the city immediately.

According to the notice, due to the deployment of American forces and assets and incitement against it, the area has become a legitimate target, and it places responsibility on the leadership of Qatar.

Iran's warning to Qatar screenshot

Later, Iranian TV denied the reports, saying that no official evacuation announcement had been issued for Doha.

Earlier this month, Iran came under fire for attacking Doha without warning. The strikes had targeted locations associated with the United States military presence in the region.

According to reports cited by Al Arabiya and other Arab-language outlets, the apparent focus of the attack was the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military facility in the Middle East. The base serves as a central hub for American operations in the region and hosts thousands of US personnel as well as coalition aircraft.

Following the criticism, the Iranian Armed Forces last week issued warnings to residents of specific areas of Dubai, UAE, and Doha, Qatar, warning that since US officers and soldiers are hiding in these areas, "These points may be subject to attack in the coming hours."

"Despite our warnings, your rulers sheltered the Americans and allowed the use of your lands to attack Iran," the regime's military stated.