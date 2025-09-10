Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement ahead of the September 11th anniversary, linking the Islamist attack on the United States in 2001 with the October 7th massacre in Israel, and addressing Qatar’s harboring of Hamas leaders.

“Tomorrow is September 11th. We remember September 11th. On that day, Islamist terrorists committed the worst savagery on American soil since the founding of the United States. We also have a September 11th. We remember October 7th. On that day, Islamist terrorists committed the worst savagery against the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” Netanyahu said.

Referring to the US response in 2001, Netanyahu stated: “What did America do in the wake of September 11th? It promised to hunt down the terrorists who committed this heinous crime, wherever they may be. And it also passed a resolution in the Security Council of the UN, two weeks later, that said that governments cannot give harbor to terrorists.”

“Well, yesterday, we acted along those lines. We went after the terrorist masterminds who committed the October 7th massacre. And we did so in Qatar which gives safe haven, it harbors terrorists, it finances Hamas, it gives its terrorist chieftains sumptuous villas, it gives them everything,” Netanyahu continued.

He compared Israel’s actions to those taken by the US against Al Qaida: “So we did exactly what America did when it went after the Al Qaida terrorists in Afghanistan and after they went and killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.”

Addressing international criticism, the Prime Minister said, “Now, the various countries of the world condemn Israel. They should be ashamed of themselves. What did they do after America took out Osama bin Laden? Did they say, ‘Oh, what a terrible thing was done to Afghanistan or to Pakistan?’ No, they applauded. They should applaud Israel for standing up to the same principles and carrying them out.”

Netanyahu concluded with a direct warning: “I say to Qatar and all nations who harbor terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will.”