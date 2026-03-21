One of the soldiers from the Force 100 unit who was arrested over alleged abuse at Sde Teiman, and whose indictment was recently dismissed, spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the ordeal during a thanksgiving gathering with fellow soldiers.

He described the ordeal as deeply distressing. “This was an extremely severe shock. It began with serious accusations, and thank God we overcame them. But this is not just a mistake - it’s far more than that. It represents a major moral failure that started within the military system and extended into civilian institutions. We will keep fighting to ensure this does not end in a cover-up," he said.

Recounting the incident that led to the investigation, he explained that his team had been deployed to handle a security situation inside the facility. “We were sent in as an intervention team following orders. The first search went smoothly. During the second search, a detainee resisted, and we continued operating as required. From that point on, it’s unclear what exactly happened, but the prosecution, led at the time by the former Military Advocate-General, chose to target the soldiers. We will not stay silent about that."

He added that the situation has been especially painful on a personal level. Coming from a family affected by terrorism, he shared that both his father and uncle were killed in a shooting attack. “It was a devastating event. Talking about this reopens old wounds, and our family is still in a process of recovery that we hope will succeed," he said.

Despite everything, he expressed a strong desire to return to reserve duty. “At every hearing, we asked to be allowed back to wear the uniform. Serving in the uniform of the State of Israel is a source of pride. If we are called upon, we will be the first to step forward. It would be a great honor. We’ve already appealed to Minister Katz, and when that call comes, it will feel like a true victory," he concluded.