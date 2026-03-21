תיעוד מיוחד משמי איראן: חמש תקיפות שונות תוך שניות דובר צה"ל

Throughout Operation Roaring Lion, the Israeli Air Force has continuously targeted the firepower arrays of the Iranian terror regime, and particularly the ballistic missile array across Iran.

The Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, conducted five strikes within seconds on several infrastructure sites located within a large-scale ballistic missiles array site in western Iran.

During the strikes, the IDF eliminated numerous operatives of the ballistic missiles array as they operated within the site to advance and carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel and additional countries in the Middle East.

"The IDF will continue to deepen the degradation of the Iranian regime's fire arrays all across Iran, with the aim of reducing as much as possible the scope of fire directed toward the territory of the State of Israel," a statement stressed.