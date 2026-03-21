A fragmentation missile launched Saturday morning from Iran hit approximately 11 locations in Rishon Lezion, among them a preschool.

Damage was caused, and one person suffered light injuries.

The Shamir Medical Center reported that following the barrage, a resident of Rishon Lezion in his 40s arrived at the emergency department suffering from blast injuries. His injuries were light and he was treated by the medical staff.

At the impact site, Mayor Raz Kinstlich met preschool teacher Victoria Levinson, who came to assess the damage. Addressing the possibility of reopening schools amid the war, he said, "You see what happened here - total destruction to a kindergarten. We will not reopen the education system until we feel our children are safe enough to return to it."

"Tell me yourself, would you send your children to such a preschool? This could have happened on Sunday as well. Look at the time. Children were supposed to be in this preschool."