IDF strikes across Tehran in the past day IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF continues to deepen its strikes on the systems and capabilities of the Iranian regime, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated on Friday.

According to the statement, overnight, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, completed two waves of strikes in Tehran and in central Iran, during which dozens of military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime were struck.

In the waves of strikes in Tehran, the IDF struck several factories and sites used by the Iranian regime to produce weapons intended to harm the State of Israel and other countries. In addition, sites where components for long-range ballistic missiles, posing a direct threat to the State of Israel, were struck.

In the additional wave of strikes, east of Tehran, sites where long-range ballistic missile launchers were stored were struck, while operatives from the ballistic missile array were operating inside.

In recent days, the IDF identified operatives of the Iranian regime who had begun preparing to launch ballistic missiles toward Israeli territory from central Iran. Launches from this area are being carried out after the IDF had degraded most of the regime’s launch capabilities in western Iran as part of hundreds of waves of strikes conducted during Operation Roaring Lion.

“The IDF will continue to deepen the degradation of the Iranian regime's fire array all across Iran, with the aim of reducing as much as possible the scope of fire directed toward the territory of the State of Israel," said the IDF statement.

“The completed strikes are part of a phase aimed at further deepening the damage to the core systems and foundations of the Iranian terror regime," it added.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)