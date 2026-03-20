כך נראה מפעל טילים בליסטיים באיראן שהותקף CENTCOM

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday evening revealed the result of the massive strike on Iran’s terror and missile infrastructures as part of Operation Epic Fury.

Satellite footage published by CENTCOM shows the Iranian Karaj Surface-to-Surface Missile Plant on March 1, before the US strikes, and again last week, after U. forces struck the facility with precision munitions.

CENTCOM noted that the Iranian regime used the Karaj plant to assemble ballistic missiles that threatened Americans, neighboring countries, and commercial shipping.

Meanwhile, the IDF also continues to degrade the Iranian terror regime’s ballistic missile array and defense systems across Iran, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Thursday evening.

According to the statement, over the past day, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck over 130 targets in western and central Iran.

Targets included ballistic missile launchers, UAVs, and air defense systems belonging to the Iranian regime.

“The Israeli Air Force continues to strike in western and central Iran to reduce to the fullest extent possible the scope of fire toward the State of Israel and to expand its aerial superiority over Iran," said the IDF.