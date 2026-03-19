American podcaster Tucker Carlson has come out in defense of Oswald Mosley, a British fascist who aligned himself with the Nazi regime in Germany, held his wedding at the home of Joseph Goebbels in Berlin, and had Hitler as a guest at the ceremony.

Australian blogger Nathan Livingstone revealed the remarks, noting that Carlson claimed Mosley’s “only crime" was “being the opposition" to Winston Churchill, which he said was why Mosley was arrested during World War II.

Livingstone clarified that Mosley was a fascist who received financial support from Benito Mussolini, maintained close ties with Nazi Germany, and led the British Union of Fascists and the “Blackshirts"-a paramilitary-style group inspired by Mussolini’s movement, known for violence and targeting Jewish communities.

Mosley had previously served as a Member of Parliament between 1918 and 1931, first as a Conservative and later as a Labour Party member. However, after founding the British Union of Fascists in 1932 and adopting fascism, he never again became electorally relevant or close to holding public office.

He was arrested in 1940 because the British government viewed him as a security risk with sympathies for enemy forces-not because he was a serious political rival.

According to Livingstone, “For Carlson to portray Mosley - an outspoken, Hitler-admiring fascist - as a war hero (which Tucker exaggerates), and to claim he was persecuted purely for political reasons, is deeply disturbing."

"The question has to be asked," Livingstone wrote, “does Tucker Carlson despise Churchill so much that he’s willing to defend a Nazi-aligned fascist like Mosley - or does he genuinely believe a Nazi-aligned fascist like Mosley was a patriot?"

Recently, Carlson also claimed that Adolf Hitler did not intend to kill all Jews, while accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of adopting what he described as a genocidal approach toward Palestinians, allegedly based on the religious commandment to destroy Amalek in the Bible.