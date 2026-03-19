A new survey indicates strong support among Republican voters for President Donald Trump’s decision to launch military action against Iran, countering claims of significant divisions within the party.

According to a poll conducted by JL Partners and reported by the New York Post, 83% of likely Republican voters either strongly or somewhat support Operation Epic Fury. In contrast, only 9% expressed opposition to the military campaign.

The findings further show that 74% of respondents believe the United States should continue its operations until Iran’s military capabilities are eliminated, while 16% said the campaign should be halted immediately.

The survey also measured confidence in the President compared to media figures who have criticized the operation. The results indicate that 83% of respondents place greater trust in President Trump’s judgment, while 6% expressed more confidence in commentators Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly.

Similarly, 84% of those surveyed said they align more closely with the President’s foreign policy views than with those of Carlson and Kelly, while 85% stated that they take the President more seriously on international affairs, compared to 6% who favor media commentators.

President Trump has largely refrained from directly responding to criticism from Carlson and Kelly, though he publicly praised radio host Mark Levin, who has voiced support for the military action.

In a statement published on Truth Social on Sunday, President Trump described Levin as a “Great American Patriot" and defended his stance, while criticizing others who oppose the campaign.

The poll also examined the potential political impact ahead of upcoming elections. It found that 78% of Republican voters are more likely to support a congressional candidate who backs the President’s actions in Iran, compared to 10% who favor candidates opposed to the campaign.

Additionally, 55% of respondents said they would be less likely to support a Republican candidate aligned with critics of the operation, while 19% indicated they would be more inclined to do so.

The JL Partners survey was conducted between March 17 and 18 among 1,018 likely Republican voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.