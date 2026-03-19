A 64-year-old man was killed overnight in a fire that broke out in his home in Bloomingburg.

The victim, Yitzchok Dovid Vann, perished when the blaze erupted late at night and spread rapidly through the building.

Numerous firefighting teams were called to the scene and worked for many hours to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. Firefighters had to contend with intense flames that threatened adjacent buildings.

The house was almost completely destroyed in the fire, and several Torah scrolls that were inside were also completely burned, while three scrolls were removed in good condition. The property damage is extensive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by local authorities, and at this stage, it has not yet been determined whether it was accidental or due to a technical malfunction. Fire investigators continue to examine the scene.

Bloomingburg is a small town in Sullivan County, largely populated by a haredi Jewish community.