The Trump administration is contemplating the deployment of thousands of US troops to bolster its military operations in the Middle East as part of its campaign against Iran, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a US official and three other people familiar with the matter.

The move comes as the Iran war enters its third week, with Trump evaluating a range of options to expand US military involvement.

One of the key options under consideration includes securing safe passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters. This mission would likely involve a combination of air and naval forces, but it could also require deploying US troops to Iran's shoreline, sources said.

There has also been discussion about sending ground forces to Iran's Kharg Island, which is crucial to Iran's oil exports, accounting for 90% of the country's oil exports. However, such an operation would be risky due to Iran's missile and drone capabilities, according to officials.

The US military had already struck military targets on Kharg Island on March 13, and Trump has suggested that the US may also target the island's critical oil infrastructure. Despite the importance of Kharg Island to Iran's economy, military experts believe that controlling the island may be a better option than simply destroying it.

Any potential deployment of ground troops, even for a limited mission, would pose significant political risks for Trump. The public remains skeptical about the war in Iran, and Trump has campaigned on promises to avoid new Middle East conflicts. The administration has also discussed the possibility of deploying forces to secure Iran's stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, which would present a complex and risky task for US special operations forces, noted Reuters.

While sources confirmed that no deployment of ground troops is imminent, discussions on military options continue, with the White House keeping all potential strategies open.

A White House official emphasized that no decision has been made, but noted that President Trump keeps all options at his disposal. "The president is focused on achieving all of the defined objectives of Operation Epic Fury: destroy Iran's ballistic missile capacity, annihilate their navy, ensure their terrorist proxies cannot destabilize the region, and guarantee that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon," the official stated.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the matter.