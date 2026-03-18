רגע פגיעת הטיל בפתח תקווה מצלמת אבטחה

A security camera on Tuesday night captured the moment of the Iranian missile strike directly on a road in Petah Tikva, following a heavy barrage aimed at central Israel.

The footage shows a powerful explosion in the heart of a residential area, just moments after the siren sounded and after a person was seen walking in the area.

Immediately upon receiving reports of the strike, numerous security and rescue forces, including police, firefighters, and Home Front Command units, were dispatched to the scene.

The forces operated at several locations in the city simultaneously, conducting thorough searches among the damaged vehicles and nearby buildings to ensure no civilians were injured by shrapnel or the blast wave.

According to reports from the scene, significant damage was caused to several vehicles parked nearby, as well as to private and public property in the area. However, the incident ended without any injuries.